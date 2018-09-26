We’re Still On Strike – Tanker Drivers

The Tema MCE speaking with the drivers

THE GHANA National Tanker Drivers Union (GNTDU) says their sit-down strike is still in force, contrary to claims by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli that they have called off their strike.

According to them, until the NPA addresses their concerns relating to their conditions of service and welfare, they will not call off the industrial action.

They further required the NPA to follow the directive issued by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo through the energy minister; else they would not call off the industrial action.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE, Chairman of the GNTDC, Mr. George Nyaunu, said “we will only return to work if NPA acts on our demands”.

He appealed to government to ensure the NPA addresses their plight with immediate effect to put the matter to rest.

However, a statement issued by the CEO of NPA stated that numerous concerns of the members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union had been met and the drivers had called off the strike.

The statement issued on Monday reads that about 80 per cent of the drivers’ concerns had been resolved.

Intervening in the strike, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Felix Nii Mensah Annan-La, who held a meeting with the executives of the Tankers Union has promised to send their concerns to the appropriate authorities for redress.

He, however, asked them to remain calm and if possible return to work whilst their concerns are being addressed.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema