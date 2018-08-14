We’re Addressing Shortage Of Passport Booklets – Foreign Ministry

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has apologised to the public for the inconvenience being caused by the delays in the issuance of passport booklets.



According to the ministry, the delay is as a result of shortages being experienced in some essential materials required for producing the booklets.



In a statement, the ministry assured that the necessary steps are being taken to address the problem expeditiously.



“While urgent steps are being taken to address the problem, the passport office shall focus attention on priority cases which include the ongoing hajj, medical and emergency cases,” the statement said.



Apart from this interim measure, the ministry noted that key stakeholders are constantly being engaged to ensure that the current deadline slated for the supply of the laminated sheets would be achieved.



The ministry further called on all passports applicants to be patient and reiterated its strong commitment towards achieving improved service delivery.

-Classfmonline