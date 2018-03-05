Wenger Faces Sack… Low To The Rescue?

Arsene Wenger

Joachim Low is the front-runner to take over from Arsene Wenger in the summer, though Arsenal will have to negotiate a complex exit strategy with the German FA to get their man, given that Low has two years left on his contract and has to defend the World Cup with the national team this summer.

The German national team coach is emerging as the internal favourite as Wenger’s near 22 years with the club draws to a close.

However, it still remains within the gift of owner Stan Kroenke to grant a stay of execution to Wenger, as he did last summer when an excellent FA Cup final victory over Chelsea allowed the Arsenal manager to justify this current two-year contract. Until that victory last May, even those close to Wenger remained unsure of his intentions or his fate.

What is new now is that the ‘catalyst for change’ which chief executive Ivan Gazidis had promised prior to last summer has been delivered. Sven Mislintat (head of recruitment), Raul Sanllehi (head of football relations) and Huss Fahmy (contract negotiator) are the new executive team. Jason Rosenfeld, of StanDNA, Arsenal’s analytics man who came in 2012 continues to have growing influence. Transfer negotiator Dick Law is going and chief scout Steve Rowley has stepped down to a consultancy role.

Bit by bit Wenger has been surrounded by Gazidis appointees. With at least two key board members having come to the decision that he should go last season, Wenger is now isolated in a way he has never been before.