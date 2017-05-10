We’ll Take Serious Action Against Otiko, Bugri Naabu – Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku

The New Patriotic Party is outraged by the fracas between the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, and Northern Regional Chairman of the party , Daniel Bugri Naabu.

The National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, who revealed this on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News said the party is expected to take a firm decision on the development today [Wednesday].

“The party is angry about this development. We find this very disheartening, especially at a time when the President had been touring West African countries promoting free border trade, holding bilateral talks and chalking tremendous success in some of these areas. The party will take a very serious stance on the issue.

“If you are a senior member of the party, both serving in government and serving in the party hierarchy and you think opening your mouth will not promote this government and the President then do not open your mouth.”

Mr. Awuku said the NPP cannot take such a development lightly , especially because it “came from a very terrible situation to win elections.”

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba in a media engagement last week, accused the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

This was after Mr. Bugri Naabu disrupted a meeting between the Minister and some women in the Northern Region, over allegations that the Minister was ganging up against some of the President’s MMDCE nominees. The Northern Regional Chairman also accused Otiko of disrespect for holding a meeting in the region without his knowledge.

Mr. Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he reportedly suggested that Otiko Djaba and the current Upper East Regional Minister, were involved in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.

The National Council of the NPP is expected to hold a crucial meeting today [Wednesday] over the row between the two.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, explained to Citi News that “it has been decided that the party will be meeting to discuss that particular issue because it is very much important and particular to us. At 7:00 pm we are meeting.”

-Citifmonline