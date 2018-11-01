We’ll Support Ghanaian Youth To Be ‘World Ready’ – Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, says government will offer the youth of Ghana every support necessary to make them “world ready” to compete with their peers on the global front.

In his Special Guest of Honour’s address at the 2018 Forum of the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards, the first to be held in West Africa, under the theme; “Shaping the World, Shaping Our Future,” President Akufo Addo said his administration is “working actively to map a plan along the three strategic pathways of reach, assess and impact to reach a minimum of five hundred thousand young people within a period of five years, equip them with the requisite skills and prepare them for life.”

“This is our modest contribution towards making these Ghanaian youth world ready, who will help shape the world and shape our future,” the President said.

The President added that he was happy to be at the Forum because he was looking into the eye of the future.

“Each one of you,” President Akufo Addo said, “reminds me of the fact that all of us, leaders and citizenry alike, must work harder to ensure that knowledge becomes the backbone of the modern economy for prosperity.”

His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, in his address indicated that he is looking forward to the several suggestions and thoughts which would be made and expressed at the Forum in order to help improve the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards.

He registered his sincere thanks to the President and the people of Ghana for hosting the 2018 Forum.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Forum takes place every three years and brings together leaders from within The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Association and The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Delegates usually include association members – those who deliver the Award on a national basis (National Award Operators), members of the Association’s International Council, emerging leader representatives, and other guests invited by the Foundation, including donors, partners and other Award operators.

-Starrfmonline