We’ll Respond To NDC In Equal Measure – NPP Warns

Nana Obiri Boahen – Deputy General Secretary of NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has questioned the morality of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in condemning post-election violence and takeover of state entities, some of which reportedly led to assault on NDC members.

The NDC at an earlier press conference accused President Akufo-Addo and the NPP leadership of allowing their supporters to unleash mayhem on its members and innocent Ghanaians, following their electoral victory.

But at a press conference organized by the NPP today, [Wednesday], the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, chronicled similar incidents perpetrated by the NDC when they also came to office in 2009.

“It is most shocking to have Mr. Kofi Portuphy lead the charge against the NPP about seizures.

The NDC National Chairman was one of the principal persons who masterminded or conducted to use foot soldiers who descended on state institutions and facilities.

In 2009, Mr. Portuphy led the NDC to physically take over NADMO and impose himself on NADMO until the late President Mills formally requested him to take over.

Indeed, Mr. Portuphy was the one who signed the dismissal letter of Mr. Asiedu Akrofi.

That is the nature and character of the person who now is charging the heat from his nostrils on the shoulder of Ghanaians and he wants the rest of us to keep mute over his own lack of morality.”

We’ll respond in equal measure to NDC Nana Obiri Boahen further said the NPP will respond in equal measure if the NDC tries any act of violence. He also urged the NDC to accord the president the maximum respect.

“As for Kofi Portuphy, Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho and their gang, we shall caution that from now on, if they throw mud on the president in whom we unprecedentedly, overwhelmingly, majority Ghanaians reposed their confidence in, we will pay them back in equal measure.

Enough is enough; the rains must fall on their ravings and ranting…The NDC indeed wants the nation to show respect to former President Mahama and so they, must also show respect to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he added.

-Citifmonline