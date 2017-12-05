What's New

We’ll Protect Your Business – Akufo-Addo To Expats

December 5, 2017

President Akufo-Addo

Unfair Trade Practices such as the dumping of cheap and poor quality imported goods in Ghana which hurt the businesses of expats in Ghana will soon be a thing of the past, President Akufo-Addo has assured.

Addressing  the Ghanaian  Expatriate business  community  at the first ever Expatriate  Business Awards ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra,  Mr. Akufo-Addo said he will soon inaugurate a five-member governing board of the Ghana International  Trade Commission (GITC) which will be taxed to introduce  strict countervailing and anti-dumping measures to protect the  investments of the Expatriate business community.

Trade and Industry Minister

The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten, under who supervision the awards ceremony has been instituted said President Akufo-Addo directed the Institutionalization of The award scheme to acknowledge the immense  contribution of Expatriates and orient Expatriates towards the country’s economic  development.

He assured that the Akufo-Addo  administration will continue  to pursue measures that will inure to the benefit of the Private Sector including the Expatriate business community.

The Awards

The awards had some twenty three (23) categories with some 227 companies Shortlisted as nominees. The Categories  included Agriculture & Agri-Business,  Aviation,  Oil & Gas,  Mining,  Building & Construction,  Banking & Finance, Information,  Communication & Technology,  Automotive,  Retail,  Exports,  Service amongst others.

Rana Motors,  Tullow,  KLM,  M&G Pharmaceuticals,  Goldfields,  Kumesh Ghana, Unilever,  Barbisotti,  Standard Chartered,  Zenith Bank,  Nestle Ghana,  Interplast,  MTN,  Japan Motors, Maxmart,  Printex, Whittaker & Co were among the Nominees shortlisted for the maiden Expatriate business awards.

-Starrfmonline

