We’ll Protect Your Business – Akufo-Addo To Expats

President Akufo-Addo

Unfair Trade Practices such as the dumping of cheap and poor quality imported goods in Ghana which hurt the businesses of expats in Ghana will soon be a thing of the past, President Akufo-Addo has assured.

Addressing the Ghanaian Expatriate business community at the first ever Expatriate Business Awards ceremony held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Mr. Akufo-Addo said he will soon inaugurate a five-member governing board of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) which will be taxed to introduce strict countervailing and anti-dumping measures to protect the investments of the Expatriate business community.

Trade and Industry Minister

The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanten, under who supervision the awards ceremony has been instituted said President Akufo-Addo directed the Institutionalization of The award scheme to acknowledge the immense contribution of Expatriates and orient Expatriates towards the country’s economic development.

He assured that the Akufo-Addo administration will continue to pursue measures that will inure to the benefit of the Private Sector including the Expatriate business community.

The Awards

The awards had some twenty three (23) categories with some 227 companies Shortlisted as nominees. The Categories included Agriculture & Agri-Business, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Mining, Building & Construction, Banking & Finance, Information, Communication & Technology, Automotive, Retail, Exports, Service amongst others.

Rana Motors, Tullow, KLM, M&G Pharmaceuticals, Goldfields, Kumesh Ghana, Unilever, Barbisotti, Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank, Nestle Ghana, Interplast, MTN, Japan Motors, Maxmart, Printex, Whittaker & Co were among the Nominees shortlisted for the maiden Expatriate business awards.

