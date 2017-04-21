We’ll Not Allow Galamsey To Destroy Our Nation – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo has reiterated his resolve to deal with illegal mining, popularly referred to as Galamsey.

Speaking at a durbar at the Dormaahene’s Palace in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Akufo Addo said his administration shares the concerns of many Ghanaians who are calling for a total ban of the operations of illegal miners.

“The Ghana handed down to us by our forefathers is the same Ghana we must leave for the unborn generations. We must not allow Galamsey to destroy our country, no way” he said.

The President also touched on a number of national issues including the activities of vigilante groups including Delta Force, saying the law will deal with persons who flout the law.

“If the rule of law is to work in Ghana then the law should be no respecter of persons neither should it be a respecter of one’s affiliations. If you as a Paramount Chief flouts the law, the law must deal with you.

“Whether you voted for me or not, whether you supported me or not, I am going to be the President for all. I am going to work with each and everyone of you. As President I need the support of all chiefs and traditional rulers across the country.

This is the only way by which we can develop all parts of the country and bring prosperity to all.

The President’s directive on Galamsey comes hours after the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu indicated that earth moving machines will henceforth operate with permits in the country.

The Minister told Citi News in an interview that, excavators found scavenging for gold without permit will be destroyed.

“What we want to do is that, if you own an excavator, and for some reason you want that excavator to go and work at a place, that excavator must have a working permit.

So you have a permit for your concession, but the excavator that is going to work there must also have a permit. So in the attempt to get that excavator a permit, that is when we are going to put in that tracking device.

So that if they go and use the excavator for working somewhere else which is not a demarcated area to work, then the owner of the excavator will be treated differently from the concession owner.”

Following the expiration of the ultimatum given to Galamsey operators, about 544 excavators have been moved from their hideouts at separate illegal mining sites.

