‘We’ll Not Abrogate Contracts’ Nana Assures Companies

Delegation from Bolloré Transport & Logistics, APM Terminals and Meridian Port Services Ltd with President Akufo-Addo

It has emerged that not all contracts signed by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration would be terminated as being speculated by some people.

Some NDC members have expressed fears the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government would abrogate every contract signed by the previous Mahama administration.

But at a meeting with a delegation from Bolloré Transport & Logistics, APM Terminals and Meridian Port Services Limited- shareholders in the $1.5 billion Tema port expansion project- at the Flagstaff House on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that “the presence of a new government does not mean the abrogation of genuine contracts entered into by the previous government. You have my support to proceed.”

Even though the port expansion project started in the last few months of the tenure of the previous administration, President Akufo-Addo said his government was convinced of the viability of the project.

He indicated that “if we can convince more and more companies like yours to invest in our country, then we can thrive as a nation,” stating that the major objective of his government is to create a good business climate for businesses to thrive.

He expressed happiness that companies like Bolloré Transport & Logistics, APM Terminals and Meridian Port Services Limited were investing in Ghana.

Management of the aforementioned companies congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his inauguration as the 5th President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic.

Appreciation

The delegation, which was led by Cyrille Bolloré, Chairman of Bolloré Transport & Logistics, indicated that the shareholders in the project were encouraged by the vision and determination of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the private sector regains its pride of place in Ghana’s economy.

Mr. Bolloré applauded President Akufo-Addo “for taking Ghana into a new era of business development.”

He indicated that the financing required to execute the Tema Port Expansion Project had been secured by his outfit, APM Terminals and Meridian Port Services Ltd.

The expansion of the Tema Port, he said, would not only improve Ghana’s trade competiveness, facilitate trade growth and improve revenue mobilization but allow Tema Port to accommodate some of the world’s largest container ships to improve cargo handling services.

Cyrille Bolloré added that the Tema Port would be the leading maritime hub in the region upon the completion.

On his part, Mohammed Samara, CEO of Meridian Port Services, the executing contractors of the project, told the President that the port expansion project falls in line with the GPHA’s Master Plan for the development of Tema Port under the Concession Agreement signed in 2004.

He indicated that the Accra-Tema Motorway would also be upgraded into a six-lane, modern highway, adding that arterial roads would also be improved.

The project, he added, would be financed solely with funds from the shareholders.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent