We’ll Miss You- Nana Tells Jon Benjamin

John Benjamin and wife with President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghanaians would miss the outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, who arrived in the country in 2014.

The envoy never missed an opportunity to express his opinion on national and international issues, sometimes almost meddling in local politics which instantly shot him to fame as a controversial character.

He finally brought his three-year duty tour of the country to an end yesterday when he visited President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House to bid farewell.

President Akufo-Addo said, “It’s going to be difficult to forget John Benjamin; perhaps even more so the beautiful Chilean wife. It’s difficult to forget her…she is such an elegant partner of yours here in Ghana and we appreciate that also very much.”

He said that Mr Benjamin, who is interested in the country’s development, spoke on matters relevant to the people and helped in many ways to deepen discourse.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the outgoing British High Commissioner for his invaluable contributions to national development.

He touched on the British government’s contribution to various sectors of the Ghanaian economy, especially in the areas of education.

Ghana-UK Relations

To that end, he indicated that government was observing with keen interest the outcome of the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the Britain and the European Union (EU) due to its consequence on Ghana’s trade policies.

“It is important for us because our economic relations are heavily centered there (Europe). So the way in which it will be configured is going to be of direct relevance for us. We hope the negotiations would go well,” he said.

Britain took a decision to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23, 2016.

But former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, who led the initiative, announced his resignation on the day he lost the referendum.

His decision paved the way for former Home Secretary, Theresa May to take over.

Britain is expected to leave the Union completely in March 2019 if the country succeeds in the exit bid.

President Akufo-Addo said the divorce between the EU-Britain should be equitable, equable and amicable to allow both parties to walk away from the ‘marriage’ satisfied.

Mr. Benjamin said he was not happy to be leaving Ghana on the expiration of his duty tour of the country.

He said he had travelled extensively in the country and learnt a lot about Ghanaians and their culture.

“It is an experience we will treasure,” he said.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent