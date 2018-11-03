We’ll Give A good Account After 4 Years – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is optimistic that his government will give a good account to Ghanaians at the end of the 4-year term in office.

According to him, the good deeds of the government is gradually clearing what he describes as a “mess” left behind by the Mahama government.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of some seven Ministers of State approved by Parliament this week, Nana Akufo Addo urged the ministers to work hard to help the government deliver on its mandate.

He noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government during the 2016 electioneering campaign made several promises to Ghanaians and has delivered on some.

He told the government officials to remain focused and work to at delivering on all the other promises.

“We have to work together so that the things that we told the Ghanaian people that got them to give us their confidence and trust we can deliver them. We’ve delivered some, there are still others to go. But if we all continue to work hard and keep our eyes on the ball, I’m very confident that when the 4 years are over we will be able to give a good account of ourselves to the people of Ghana,” he said.

The ministers, who were sworn-in include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the Information Minister; Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie; Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison; Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage; and two other Deputy Ministers for Eastern Region, Samuel Nuetey Ayertey and for the Brong Ahafo Region, Martin Oti Gyarko.

-Citifmonline