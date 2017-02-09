We’ll Build 14 Landing Beaches – Afoley Quaye

Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, has said a total of fourteen (14) landing beaches will be constructed in areas such as James town, Krowor, Keta among others.

Appearing before the appointment committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 9, she said when given the nod as Minister, she will ensure these landing beaches are built for the development and welfare of fisher folks.

“We will build landing beaches at Keta in the Volta Region, Teshie, Krowor which we did not capture, but we will do so.We will also build landing beaches at James town as well, which was earmarked for a fishing harbor and we will ensure that a fishing harbor is developed at Jamestown. We will work towards the building of fourteen landing beaches in all”.

Also reacting to questions on the improvement of premix fuel for fisher folks, Elizabeth Afoley said her ministry will ensure that the laws are enforced in the procurement and distribution of premix fuel.

“The procurement and distribution of premix fuel is faulted with so many issues, chief among is diversion and adulteration of the product. I will ensure that our laws are enforced in the procurement and distribution of premix fuel.

“We will also ensure that monitoring, control and surveillance works in this regard… We will allocate regions to coordinators to ensure that premix fuel arrive at designated landing beaches and get feedback from the coordinators. We will help preserve the canoes from the annual tidal waves by putting together a calendar on the tidal waves so that our fisher folks will know where to pitch their canoes,” she noted.

-Starrfmonline