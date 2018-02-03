‘Weird Oddities’ On The Galamsey Front

K1: Koo, did you hear about what happened in a court dealing with galamsey offenders in Accra this week?

K2: Yes! Hahahaha! I actually coined a phrase to describe it: “weird oddity”!

“Weird oddity”?

Okay. I know it’s not ‘weird’ for a Ghanaian lawyer not to be present on the day the trial of his client(s) has been scheduled!

No! They’re always out of town appearing in a different court, or they say they have “fallen sick!” Or their wife is ….. Well, on this day, a lawyer appearing for a group of Chinese nationals charged with offences relating to galamsey, had told the judge he would not be present, because he was seeking “medical attention.” But when the case was called, a new lawyer got up and said he was the lawyer of the Chinese. What? Yes! All sorts of ‘weird’ things can happen in our courts. I was myself nearly cited for contempt once, when I went to court and my lawyer was absent. When my case was called, a man upon whom I’d never set eyes got up and told the magistrate that he was representing me! Out of shock, I rose up and said to the magistrate, “But I don’t know him at all!!” I didn’t know then that lawyers habitually got “learned friends” of theirs to plead for an adjournment for them, without necessarily informing their clients beforehand! WHAAAAT!



– The magistrate, of course, was so used to this happening (remember he was a practising barrister once upon a time!) that he shouted me down: “Don’t be impudent!” he yelled. “When you have hired a lawyer, you don’t speak at all!” I quickly said, “I am sorry my Lord!” Imagine being rebuked and probably risking a charge of contempt of court!

– But what about this galamsey “oddity” thing you’re talking about?