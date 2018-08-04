Weija/Gbawe Rejects MCE

Patrick Kwasi Brago Kumor

Patrick Kwasi Brago Kumor, the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the newly created Weija/Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has been rejected by the assembly.

At the eleven-member assembly’s Special Session held at the assembly’s auditorium at Gbawe on Friday to confirm the nominee for the position, he polled six (6) votes representing a little over 50% with five “No” votes in the election presided over by Kwabena Appiah Ayeh, Municipal Electoral Officer.

By the result, the nominee MCE did not make the required two-thirds votes as required and has 10 days to reappear for confirmation if reconsidered by the president.

The general impression on the faces of the guests at the session was one of great disappointment as those who could not control their emotions poured out their venom describing the assembly members as opportunists who cared only about their interests and not what concerns the community to have their share of development.

“You are very irresponsible and shortsighted but I want to assure you that he who has the blessings of God can never be stopped,” aggrieved Robert Nuamah Tagoe remarked.

Andy Oppong Amoako also an aggrieved resident opined that the assembly members’ reaction signified their disrespect for the president warning that the community will appropriately respond to their action shortly.

Others persistently kept chanting “No Patrick, No Gbawe.”

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE concerning the outcome of the vote alleged that a member of the assembly who also applied for the position of MCE was responsible for the failure.

According to the source, the interested party lobbied to get the Chiefs to support his nomination by holding a press conference calling on the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Tina Naa Ayelley Mensah to allow them (traditional authorities) to decide on their choice of MCE.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Nii Ashitey who was accompanied by his Chief Director, Ernest Nyagbe congratulated the nominee for scoring 50% but was quick to urge him to set his house in order for his second chance.

The MP for the constituency, Tina Naa Aryelley Mensah, who is a deputy Minister of Health, opined that such occurrence was normal in politics but that what was needed was to put measures in place to build consensus among team players.

Earlier in the week, the Greater Accra regional Minster, Ishmael Nii Ashitey visited Ablekuma West, Ayawaso East and Tema West where George Cyril Bray, Hajia Salma Mohammed, Sani Adams Kuta and Adwoa Amoako received 100% confirmation from their respective municipalities.

By Solomon Ofori