Wee Farmer Gets 15 Years In Asamankese

The Asamankese circuit court, presided over by Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, has sentenced a 46-year-old farmer, Kwaku Asabiri, to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for possessing cannabis commonly called wee, without authority.

Kwaku Asabiri was convicted on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Peter Azigi, narrating the fact of the case, said the convict is a farmer residing at Asamankese.

According to the prosecutor, the police on January 11, 2017 gathered intelligence that the accused person had turned his house into a place where he openly sells illegal drugs and that on 12/01/17, a team of policemen, led by the divisional commander, Supt. Wisdom Akorli, raided the house at Aboasa, a suburb of Asamankese.

The prosecutor said on reaching the house, the police met Kwaku Asabiri sitting on a bench and busily wrapping cannabis in pieces of cement paper and on seeing the police, he attempted to flee from the scene, but he was nabbed.

In the course of the arrested, a black rubber bowl containing 45 wrappers, a quantity of cannabis and two pairs of scissors were retrieved from him.

On interrogation, he admitted ownership of all the exhibits.

The stuff, the prosecutor disclosed, was sent to the Ghana Police Forensic Laboratory, Accra, for analytical examination. After the examination, the result tested same as cannabis with a net weight of 1,703.87g.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asamankese