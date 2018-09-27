We Will Never Give Up …Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew (Dede)

Fenerbahce new man, Andre Ayew (Dede) is inspired by his side’s spirited showing in their derby with Besiktas that produced a 1-1 stalemate result.

The Ghanaian international cancelled the visitors’ opener in the second half, and has since congratulated his colleagues for the collective effort.

After the game, the left-footed attacker took to Twitter, describing the atmosphere for the derby as “incredible” and indicated that his teammates showed great promise to win.

It was Ryan Babel, who shot Besiktas in front after 40 minutes into the game but the 28-year-old Ghanaian international equalized with a superlative header.

He expressed his joy via social media stating “?ükrü Saraco?lu Stadium. We really wanted a win in our stadium .. an incredible atmosphere ???? We fought till the end and we will never give up. I thank Allah for this goal in my first derby???????? ???????? Let’s prepare for Sunday?? @Fenerbahce.”

Dede, since joining the Turkish giants from the Swans, has demonstrated brilliance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum