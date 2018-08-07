We Will Attack In Benin… Satellites Coach

Jimmy Cobblah

Black Satellites head coach, Jimmy Cobblah, has stated that he will resort to an attacking approach in the return leg fixture.

Despite guiding the national U-20 side to a 3-1 win in their African Youth Championship (AYC) qualifier, the trainer bemoaned conceding on home soil, Cape Coast on Saturday.

He said in a post-match interview “We are going to attack them in the return leg but with a very compact and solid midfield.

“They are very good and I anticipate a better performance from them in the second leg, but we have an aim to qualify ahead of them and we must do that.

“We are going to have a really tough game on our hands in Benin, but we are equal to the task.”

He added “We didn’t want them to get any goal here, but such is football, now we have to devise plans to control them in the return leg and we have to prepare for that.”

The Satellites fought from a goal down to finish the first leg of the final qualifier of the AYC 2019 to record a 3-1 win.

From Kofi Aduonum, Cape Coast