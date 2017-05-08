‘We Were Ready For Kotoko’

Tom Strand

Great Olympics Coach Tom Strand has said in simple words that his side were battle ready for their league fixture with Kotoko on Saturday hence the victory.

The Wonder Club, shrugged of their recent challenges to post a stunning 2-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors in Accra.

Olympics scored in both halves on a day which was the birthday of Asantehene to extend Kotoko’s league winless streak to six.

In a post-match interview, Strand said “I felt that the boys were ready for this one. I saw from the training ground that there was something going on. So, I knew that today was when we were going to answer the test from Kotoko.

“People are asking if this the turning point for us but I believe that the turning point is the fact that we are united and we are working together as a club.”

Strand also revealed that the absence of Godwin Attram from the bench was to an international assignment with Attram academy in Holland.

Olympics will next travel to Berekum to battle Chelsea to lower the first round curtain.

It was Paul Fiatsi who volleyed home from the edge of the box after a poor clearance by Kotoko from a corner for the opener, while Francis Atsu Dzokpata doubled the lead 13 minutes to the end of the game precisely in the 77th minute when his close-range effort wrong-footed Kotoko goalie Felix Annan for Olympics’ second goal.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Oly 2, Kotoko 0

Allies 2 Bolga 0

All Stars 0, Bechem 1

Aduana 1, Chelsea 0

Liberty 2, Youth 1

Dwarfs 4, Ashgold 1

Medeama-Sharks(Today)

Hearts-WAFA (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum