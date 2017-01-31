Asamoah Gyan

Ghana head coach Avram Grant has told the media that his skipper Asamoah Gyan’s absence in the DR Congo game was greatly felt despite the win.

Gyan watched the quarter final game from the bench due to a knee injury.

And according to the Israeli trainer, his presence would have had a positive impact on his (Grant) game plan.

Yet, he has showered praise on players like Jordan and Dede Ayew who stood in his stead.

“We missed Gyan a great deal, he was part of my plans until the last minute.”

“But l want to commend those who played his role, they were equally good, showed determination and passion throughout the game.

“Everybody must be commended for this victory; the technical, medical and all who supported us,” Grant said after the match.

Gyan Is expected to lead the Stars when they face Cameroon on Thursday in the semi final in Franceville.

Ghana defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the quarters; courtesy the Ayew brothers.

COURTESY: ICE GOLD MINERAL WATER/SAHEL SAHARA BANK

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Oyem