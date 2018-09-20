We Have Not Apologized To Mahama – Spare Parts Dealers

Former President John Mahama

The Public Relations Officer for Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and also Chairman of Abbosey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Mr Joseph Paddy, has called on the public to disregard a story suggesting that spare parts dealers have apologized to former president John Mahama.

Speaking to the media over the issue, he said, those flying stories were just propagandist with evil intent and will, therefore, like to categorically state that, they (spare parts dealers) have never apologized to the former president and see no reason why they owe him an apology.

Mr Paddy further indicated that the group calling itself as Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association does not exist and must therefore not be taken seriously. He believes the group is a politically motivated society seeking to do the bidding of the opposition NDC Party.

News in circulation suggests that Spare parts dealers have expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and have apologised to former President John Mahama for calling him incompetent.

According to the publication, members of the association said they will go on their knees and apologise to Mahama for the insults hurled at him and the NDC government.

“As a personal apology, wherever Mahama is, he should forgive us. I want him to also forgive me personally. We insulted him… we embarrassed him. We called him a thief, incompetent and all sort of names. We thought this one (Nana Addo) was coming to help us, but he is rather finishing us!” Takyi Addo said in an interview on Kumasi base radio station.

However, Mr Joseph Paddy the PRO for GUTA reacting to the publication has charged Ghanaians to disregard this publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves, since the association has no knowledge of this malicious intent and call on the media to be circumspect in its reportage.

Mr Paddy, in contrast, praised the government of President Akufo-Addo for the many tax reliefs he has granted the business community, as well as, the several business-friendly policies he has brought.

“For us as traders and importers we know government has not increased import duties, at least, since last year. There are obviously issues at the ports but it goes beyond government policy. There are individuals at the ports and customs officials who must be dealt with so that the good policies by government can yield the right results”. – he indicated.

He further gave assurances of his groups commitment to work hand in hand with government to iron out any challenges confronting their industry.

-Starrfmonline