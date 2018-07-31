We “Gladly” Accept Miss Ghana 2017’s Resignation – Exclusive Events Ghana

The Management of Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant say they “gladly” accept the resignation of the 2017 winner of the pageant, Margaret Dery.

Miss Margaret Dery on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, resigned telling the general public that she is no longer interested in holding the office as Ghana’s beauty queen.

Her relationship with the organizers of the pageant, Exclusive Events Ghana (EEG), has been anything but cordial without any amicable settlement resulting in the decision by the beauty queen to bow out.

A statement issued by EEG’s Public Affairs Department and copied to Peacefmonline.com, said management receives the resignation of the beauty queen in good faith and sees it as a good riddance. According to Management of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant, they recently “commissioned and donated a water project to the Nabuli Witch Camp in Gushegu in the Northern Region of Ghana” but the beauty queen refused to turn up for reasons “best known to her“.

It might not obviously be looking good, but EEG management says they’re very “focused and ever determined to use the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant to help the poor, needy and the vulnerable in rural areas and deprived communities and absolutely nothing can distract us from this noble journey.

“We wish Margaret Dery well in her next career and we do pray that she will uphold the ethics of professionalism, respect for contracts as well as show the necessary respect to the new authority she finds herself under,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, Exclusive Events Ghana is set to launch the 2018 edition of the pageant on Thursday, August 2.

Read the full statement below:

Exclusive Events Ghana Gladly Accepts the Resignation of Margaret Dery

It has come to our attention through the media that the winner of the 2017 edition of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant Margaret Dery has resigned.

The management of Exclusive Events Ghana, the organizers of the Miss Ghana beauty pageant have gladly accepted the resignation of Margaret Dery in good faith.

The major vision of Exclusive Events Ghana is to promote the culture of discipline, respect for authority, good corporate governance and use the crown to change the lives of the vulnerable and deprived communities.

We did our very best to lead the winners and runners-up of the beauty pageant to live and act in accordance with the major vision. That is the more reason why we recently commissioned and donated a water project to the Nabuli Witch Camp in Gushegu in the Northern Region of Ghana. Unfortunately, Margaret Dery never showed up for the programme for reasons best known to her.

Management of Exclusive Events Ghana are very focused and ever determined to use the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant to help the poor, needy and the vulnerable in rural areas and deprived communities and absolutely nothing can distract us from this noble journey.

We wish Margaret Dery well in her next career and we do pray that she will uphold the ethics of professionalism, respect for contracts as well as show the necessary respect to the new authority she finds herself under.

Issued: by Public Affairs Department.

Source: Peacefmonline.com