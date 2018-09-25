 We Don’t Owe Players…Hearts CEO

Mark Noonan

Hearts of Oak CEO, Mark Noonan, has dispelled claims made by a former player of the team, Cosmos Dauda, that the team has not paid its players for some time now.

Dauda made the statement following the recent friendlies with Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium. The matches were played on August 26 and September 2 and Hearts lost both games by a 2-0 scoreline.

In the absence of regular, competitive football, the match, which was sponsored by alcoholic beverage, Taabea Bitters, was used to keep players of the two teams active.

Dauda said that the match did not make any sense since it did not generate any proceeds for Hearts of Oak especially as players needed to be paid their salaries.

“What is the cause? They gather 22 players 11 at Hearts, 11 Kotoko, just to enrich themselves at the expense of the players who are trying to make better careers for themselves.”

“They waste our time and use us to make money. How much did they get at the gate, at least the players should get money since they haven’t paid salaries to the players, these same big men won’t pay the salary of players.”

However, in a response via his Twitter handle, Noonan stated that

“Normally I don’t do this but when our club is attacked by blatant lies I will not stand by idly. Hey @CosmosDauda14 Since I became CEO, Hearts has made EVERY payroll. Get your facts straight. You certainly had no issue cashing those checks before we released you, right? #AHOSC.”

He pointed out that Dauda himself was receiving his salary without fail until he left the club for Al Faisaly in Jordan.

