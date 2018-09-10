We Attacked Ekumfi MP: NDC Youth

Ato Cudjoe

Some youth of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have admitted to attacking the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Kinsgley Ato Cudjoe, over the weekend, in Ekumfi in the Central Region.



The youth said the attack on Mr Ato Cudjoe, who is also the MP for Ekumfi, was in reaction to unfulfilled promises made to the people of the area by the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2016 elections.



Mr Antwi Aidoo, the leader of the irate group that launched the attack, admitted to Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM Monday, 10 September that they were members of the NDC.



“The attack was as a result of the numerous unfulfilled promises they made to us. They cannot take us for a ride anymore.”



In a reaction, Mr Francis Nketia, Head of Election and Research of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) told show host Forson that the action of the youth must be condemned by all.



“We all have to condemn this action by the NDC youth. I expect the NDC to raise the bar as far as politics is concerned. Hooliganism in politics must not be countenanced at all,” he said.



Meanwhile, the NDC’s Constituency Secretary for Ekumfi, Edward Acquah, has denied that the irate youth were NDC members.



He said Ghanaians generally are disappointed and frustrated following the failure of the NPP administration to fulfill their promises, especially in the area of job creation.