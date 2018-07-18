We Are Ready To Host Africa … Ghana Armwrestling Chief

Osei Asibey (L) and African Armwrestling president Mahoud Mahoud in action

Ghana Armwrestling president, Charles Osei Asibey has said in plain words that his outfit is almost ready to host the rest of Africa in the 9th edition of the continental fiesta.

Ghana will host the rest of the continent from July 26 to 29 at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Stadium, and according to Osei Asibey, Ghana’s representatives-Golden Arms are ready for the task ahead.

He told twellium.com that support from sports loving companies like Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Go On Energy Drink, Kofikrom Pharmacy, Erata Hotel, TT Brothers (Uncle T Malt), among others are helping his outfit realize its dream of hosting a successful tournament.

The Ghana Armwrestling boss noted that “We are almost there in terms of preparations due to some financial constraints. We are calling on other companies to rally behind us to make the tournament an epoch-making one.

“In terms of training, I can confidently say we are there, we are pushing harder by the day just to ensure we hold the flag of Ghana very high. We are ready to prove a point.”

Over hundred participants from close to 20 countries across the continent are expected in the country for the championship.

From The Sports Desk