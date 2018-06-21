‘We Are Expecting FIFA Tomorrow’

Elvis Adjei-Baah

Youth and Sports Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Elvis Adjei- Baah has stated that his outfit is expecting world football governing body, FIFA in Accra tomorrow.

The meeting became necessary following a confusion that has rocked the country’s football as a result of the Tiger Eye PI documentary.

In the said documentary, some officials of Ghana Football Association (GFA) were captured in various degrees of alleged misconducts.

Earlier, FIFA had agreed with government for a meeting at its headquarters, Zurich, Russia or Accra to address the current happenings in Ghana football.

Later, it emerged that Ghana was scheduled to fly a delegation to Zurich for the meeting today.

However, information gathered from the Sports Ministry has confirmed the arrival of a three-man delegation from FIFA, who are due in Ghana tomorrow.

Government’s eventual target of dissolving the FA has incensed FIFA since the world football governing body frowns on governmental intervention in the running of football in its member states.

Adjei-Baah said in an interview that “We are expecting FIFA delegation in the country tomorrow.

“FIFA is coming down to meet government delegation. That is what I know .Only government delegation.

“FIFA initially agreed with the Government of Ghana to meet in either Zurich, Russia or Accra to discuss the current situation. But now, it has emerged that the meeting will be held in Accra on Friday.”

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and two members of GFA, are expected to meet the FIFA officials.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum