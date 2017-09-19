Wayne Rooney Banned 2 Years

Wayne Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge while his pregnant wife and their three sons were on holiday.

He was stopped by police while driving 29-year-old party girl Laura Simpson home from a night out in her Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on September 1.

Rooney was stopped because Miss Simpson’s car had a faulty brake light.

Stockport Magistrates’ Court heard Rooney’s breath reading was 104 mg per 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 35mg.

The Everton striker was handed a two year driving ban and given 100 hours’ community service as part of a 12-month community order.

He appeared in court with his wedding ring on but there was no sign of his wife Coleen.

Rooney’s lawyer said he ‘expresses his remorse for a terrible error of judgement’.

He said it’s ‘likely he will be fined by Everton, probably two weeks’ salary’ – which amounts to around £300,000.

He described Rooney as a ‘young man of many fine qualities’ and said Everton was taking a ‘serious and sensible’ approach to the situation.

The judge tells him: ‘I accept your remorse is genuine. I accept the effects this has had on you and your family.’

She has claimed she would have had sex with the Everton footballer if he hadn’t been pulled over by police and said the arrest ‘spoiled the night’.

The £40,000-a-year sales manager said she met the footballer when he complimented her 32E breasts during a 10-hour drinking session and claimed the pair had ‘kissed and cuddled’.

The brunette was pictured making her way to work today after parking up her VW Beetle.

Rooney was arrested by Cheshire Police after officers pulled him over on Altrincham Road and was released on bail later that day.

He had been pictured in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge the evening before his arrest.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm on August 31, with the comment: ‘International Break #legend.’

Rooney’s wife, Coleen, announced last month that she is expecting the couple’s fourth child. He has been married to his high-school sweetheart since 2008.

She is said to have been ‘livid’ with her husband and fled to her parents with their three children Kai, Klay and Kit after the revelations came to light.