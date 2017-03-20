Waterfalls Disaster: Bawumia Storms Kintampo

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is heading for Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo region to commiserate with the victims and families of the Kintampo waterfalls disaster.

Reports suggest the Vice President may also visit the scene of the incident to gather first-hand information on the accident that has claimed 19 lives, with many others still seeking treatment in various hospitals in the area.

Tourism minister Catherine Afeku is already in Kintampo on the same mission.

Nineteen persons died in the fatal incident after hilltop trees crashed on them following heavy rains on Sunday. The victims were mostly students from the Wenchi Senior High School. The Ghana National Fire Service and the Police including other disaster management officials went through torrid period to rescue trapped revelers.

“A huge tree fell at the top when the rains began and crashed the revelers,” an eyewitness told Starr News. “So far we have counted 19 people. Most of them are students of the Wenchi Senior High School. Others are tourists.”

About 22 others are receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured,” tourism minister Catherine Abelema Afeku said in a statement.

The Kintampo Waterfalls is located on the Pumpum river, a tributary of the Black Volta, about 4 kilometres (2.5 mi) north of Kintampo municipality, on the Kumasi-Tamale road.

-Starrfmonline