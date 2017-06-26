Be Wary Of Religious Extremists – Akufo-Addo Urges Ghanaian Muslims

President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated Ghanaian Muslims to be cautious of persons who hide behind the religion to perpetuate heinous crimes in the society.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the Eid ul Fitr, the President urged the different Islamic groups in the country to work towards peaceful co-existence.

“I urge all Ghanaian Muslims to be wary of ideologues who may pervert a beautiful religion like Islam for selfish and destructive ends,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Thousands of Ghanaian Muslims gathered at the Black Star Square in Accra Monday to mark the end of their 30-day fast.

Eid kickstarts the month of Shawwal, which begins with a feast to end the period of fasting.

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, led the ceremonial prayers at the ceremony ground.

President Akufo-Addo said the country could witness the development envisaged by his government if the various religious groups collaborate to preserve the peace of the country.

Zongo Development Fund:

On the Zongo Development Fund targeted at improving the conditions of people in Zongo communities and inner cities, the President said a consultative process will be initiated to decide on the use of the fund.

“I encourage all Zongo residents and persons of inner cities to participate in these consultative forum and contribute ideas that will enable us to fashion out a blueprint that will be acceptable and practicable and which will inure to the benefit of all people,” he said.

The President noted, “it is time we brought prosperity to all parts of our country.”

He expressed confidence this year’s Hajj will be organised without any hitches.

