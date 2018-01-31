Wanted Suspects Surrender

Alhassan Hardi and Alhassan Issah

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that Alhassan Hardi and Alhassan Issah, who are wanted by the police in connection with the killing of three persons at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region, have reported themselves to the police in Tamale.

Two other alleged masterminds of the killings – Abdulai Kassim and Wumbei Mohammed – were arrested by the police.

According to reports, the arrests of Hardi and Issah were made by a team of police officers and investigators from the Northern Regional Police Command who visited the area.

The suspects have been transported to Tamale to assist in investigations.

It will be recalled that the victims, Fusheini Issahaku, 35; Abdul Bassist Osman, 28 and Salifu Razak, 35, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Bimbilla Hospital.

However, Hardi and Issah, who were said to have fired the gunshots from a motorbike, escaped.

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, ASP Kwasi Appiah, who confirmed the arrests to DAILY GUIDE, said the two escapees came to the police station in the company of their lawyer, Issah Mahamudu.

According to him, the lawyer said that his clients heard their names in the media as being wanted by the police.

ASP Appiah stated that caution statements of the suspects had been taken and are currently in police custody awaiting a court date.

Meanwhile, the curfew hours have been reviewed in the Bimbilla Township after three persons had been killed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale