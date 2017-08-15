We Want To Make Impact In Africa ….David West

Famed NBA star David West has said in plain words that making a positive impact in Africa remains his priority after quitting the sport.

The Golden State Warriors player said the David West project has in the last few years engaged the youth in their quest to equip them with the basics in basketball on the continent.

Currently in the country with his team, he said in a press briefing yesterday that “ We want to make positive impact in Africa, we know the impact of sports, we also know that the youth love sports, we want them to be proud of who they are, and we have succeeded in doing that through our clinics.”

Today at the University of Ghana, Legon basketball court, Team David West will hold a clinic for over 50 kids drawn from the various academies across the country.

Arranged by Africa All Access, a two-hour skills session will set the tone for today’s event to be followed by a lunch break and a Q&A session. The clinic resumes later with second part of the skills session before the games.

Participants would also be taken through lessons on clean energy and other energy related topics.

So far, talents raised from the clinic are being coached and monitored in the USA by the David West team while serious scouting is ongoing in Ghana and elsewhere after the clinics.

It’s West third time in the country after a successful maiden clinic at the same venue.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum