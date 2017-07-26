‘I Want To Make History’

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku says he wants to create his “own history” at Manchester United.

The Belgium striker, 24, joined the Red Devils for £75m earlier this month, after scoring 25 Premier League goals for Everton last season.

Lukaku, the first foreign player to score 80 Premier League goals before his 24th birthday, said: “I can’t say I’m the complete package.

“There is a lot of work to be done and I’m delighted that there is, as it means I can become even better than I am.”

Lukaku’s move to United means he is reunited with Jose Mourinho, who was the manager of Chelsea when they sold the forward to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

Last week, Mourinho was asked to compare Lukaku to Didier Drogba, who scored 157 goals in 341 appearances during his first spell at Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.