I Want To Go Home -JB Killer

Vincent Booso, the suspected accomplice in the murder of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, affectionately called JB, has broken his long silence over the death of the MP.

Booso, aka Junior Agogo, yesterday told the Accra Central District Court that he had no hand in the murder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, and so wanted to be freed.

According to him, Daniel Asiedu, 19, committed the crime, insisting that he had just been arrested and connected to it (crime).

Remand

Junior Agogo stated that he is tired of being in custody and that Augustines Obuor, their lawyer, had always advanced arguments about Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, and not him (Booso).

Daniel Asiedu said Junior Agogo had spoken his mind.

Magistrate Stephen Owusu told Junior Agogo that the lawyer is for both of them.

He explained that the police had forwarded evidence they had gathered to the Attorney General and that if same was sent to the court and it is evident that he was innocent, he (Agogo) would be freed.

On the contrary, Mr. Owusu said if the AG found him culpable, he would be committed for trial at the High Court.

Non-Bailable Offences

He said the Supreme Court in its recent ruling, had phased out the era of non-bailable offences, adding that their lawyer knows what to do in order to secure bail for them.

Mr. Owusu urged Agogo to exercise patience, indicating that he would draw the attention of Obuor to that issue.

The judge wondered why the prosecution had failed to shave Junior Agogo’s bushy hair as instructed by the court two weeks ago.

Mr. Owusu said if the police do not have time to shave the hair of the accused person, some of the inmates know how to shave and could do it under the supervision of the police.

The case investigator, when questioned again by the magistrate, said there were no police officers to assist him to do that job because most of the policemen had been deployed for Christmas duties.

AG’s Silent

Earlier, the prosecutor, Superintendent Francis Baah, told the court that the prosecution had forwarded all the documents to the AG’s Department but had not heard anything from the state prosecutor.

Sitting continues on January 17, 2017.

The two are standing trial over the death of the legislator.

Sexy Don Don has been slapped with the charge of murder while Agogo faces the charge of abetment of crime contrary to his earlier charge of conspiracy to murder.

In the case of Agogo, the prosecution held that he at about 1:00 am on February 9, this year at Shiashie, East Legon in Accra, abetted Daniel to commit murder.

Daniel Asiedu, according to the prosecution, in the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the MP.

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson