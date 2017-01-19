‘We Want To Finish Tops’  

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says the team’s primary focus is to win their remaining matches to top Group D.

Ghana began their Nations Cup campaign on a good footing, brushing aside the Cranes of Uganda with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

That firmly places them on the Group summit with three points, trailed by Egypt, Mali with a point apiece and returnees Uganda with no point.

The striker, responding to his expectation about the remaining two matches against Mali on Saturday and Egypt on January 27, he said in plain words that “Mali and Egypt? We are not interested about our opponents.”

Gyan pointed out that accessing the chances of Egypt and Mali is secondary saying, “We are looking to win all our games to top the group.”

The Al Ahly star’s immense experience gifted Ghana a penalty, which was converted with perfection by his deputy Dede Ayew; handing the Stars all the points.

The Avram Grant’s men next face Mali who drew scoreless against Egypt in the second Group D game this Saturday.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil

Courtesy: Kenpong Travels/ Sahel Sahara Bank