‘We Want To Do Die For Ghana’

Chistian Atsu

There is a natural feeling and a common mentality running through the camp

of the Black Stars-to do something for Ghana.

Winger Chistian Atsu told the media at the team’s hotel -Hotel du Ranch

yesterday.

He revealed that both the technical and the playing body have resolved to

do themselves and Ghana proud after 35 years of no continental laurel.

The opening game man of the match explaining what has accounted for the

team’s relative success is team work, the desire to help each other and the

desire to do something for Ghana.

“We want to do something for Ghana, we want to die for our country.

“There is a common feeling in camp, all of us want to win, we want to prove

a point,” said the 2015 MVP.

The New Castle man described skipper Asamoah Gyan as a true legend

considering his leadership qualities and his contribution to the national

team.

Ghana is sitting on top of Group D with six points and two goals without

conceding.

Courtesy: Ice Gold mineral water/ Sahel Sahara bank

From Kofi owusu Aduonum, port gentil