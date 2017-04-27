I Want A Child – Efya

Efya

Award-winning Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Jane Awindor, known in showbiz scene as Efya, has revealed that she has the desire to give birth and nurture a child.

This, she said, is one of the things she is looking up to but added that she does not have a man in her life currently and prefers to focus on her career for now.

“I believe in family and I want one kid, though whenever I am ready. I will drop just like the way I drop the (music) singles,” the vocalist and songwriter disclosed.

‘The Best In Me’ hit singer who was speaking on Class FM’s E on Class said she hopes to be a great mother in the future and should that happen, she will come up good.

Asked if she believes she would get married, Efya responded, “I don’t know, it is not something I have thought about and it’s not really on my mind.”

Efya who has twice won best female vocal performance at the Ghana Music Awards, however, indicated that she does not have “a man in my life, my man is the music, so I am single.”

She continued…“I’m not looking for a man because I want to concentrate on my music right now as long as possible; I’m not really looking for anything like that right now.”

Efya won the Best Female West Africa Artiste Award at the 2016 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).