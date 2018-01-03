Walk Often For Health …McDan Proposes

Dr Mckorley(3rd L) leading the walkers on the Aburi mountain

McDan Group chairman, Dr Daniel Mckorley has proposed regular walking as a means to cut down on medical bills.

The multiple award winning company chairman, before the yuletide, led his staff, clients and the general public in a 5km brisk walk from Ayi Mensah to the Peduase Junior High School, Aburi.

The walk was the last in the series of the company’s quarterly walk for 2017 and was done in partnership with Lexis Bill dubbed McDan walk with Lexis.

At the Peduase Junior High School, the participants crowned the early morning exercise with aerobics and health screening supervised by a professional gym instructor and competent health screening team.

To Dr Mckorley, regular walking is one of the surest ways to guarantee healthy life, and keeps one from regular visits to the clinic.

He told the media in a post-walk interview “Let’s walk often; it will save us a lot of medical bills. Midway on the mountain, some felt like giving up, but l must say finishing it has really paid off, I feel energized, l believe we have burnt some calories.

“I will encourage all and sundry to make regular walking a priority. We at McDan think about the welfare of our team, clients, and the general public hence this exercise. ”

Twellium Industries, producers of Rush Energy and Run Energy drink were one of the sponsors of the walk who supported with their energy drink.

From Kofi Aduonum, Aburi