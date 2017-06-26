Walewale NPP Youth Vandalize Office

Walewale NPP Office vandalized by the youth

Some angry NPP Youth in the Walewale Constituency in the Northern Region have vandalized the party office in the area.

The youth set ablaze properties belonging to the party and nearly burnt the party vehicle but for the intervention of the constituency chairman.

Party properties such as television sets, furniture, party paraphernalia’s, computers and laptops were burnt by the angry youth of the party in the constituency.

The youth went on rampage over the nomination of Abu Mohammed as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

The youth believes Abu Mohammed sabotaged the confirmation of Saaka Sayuti who was rejected by assembly members.

The Walewale Constituency Secretary, Simon Ali who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE said the entire properties of the party has been destroyed by the youth.

Mr. Simon Ali stated that the Bawumia Youth Center was set ablaze with the fire destroying documents and electrical equipment.

According to him, the constituency executives were not consulted about the nomination of Abu Mohammed for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position.

“If you don’t know somebody how do you endorse the person because it has to do with his competency and loyalty to the party.”

He indicated that the party needed a party man who understands the policies and programs of government to enable him explain them to the people at the grassroots because he is the representative of the president.

The Constituency Secretary appealed to the youth to stay calm and channel their concerns to the appropriate structure of the party for redress.

He suggested that the leadership of the party should always consult the constituency executives about such appointments to avoid protests.

Meanwhile H.E Nana Addo has re-nominated J.K. Alhassan for Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District as well as Musah Issah for Gushegu District respectively.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale