 Wake Up Now! …PSG Boss Tells Team

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that he is “disappointed” after the French capital outfit were soundly beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League group-stage finale on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders still finished top of Group B but speaking with BeIn Sports France after the final whistle at Allianz Arena, Al-Khelaifi was left with a sense of dissatisfaction.

“It is true that we did not play during the first half,” said Al-Khelaifi. “We were not on the pitch. It is also true that I am disappointed by the result and the low quality of our performance — especially during the first 45 minutes.

“We were better in the second half but it was not enough to win or even get a draw.

“We really have a great team, some top players and our objective here was to win. We lost 3-1 and I hope that this defeat will ultimately help us in the Champions League because it is very important to us.”

Al-Khelaifi does not feel that all is lost, though, and hopes that a 2-1 loss away at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 coupled with the Bayern defeat will rouse coach Unai Emery and his players.

“If we wake up now, it is not too late,” the PSG boss said. “We finished first in the group but our aim was not to lose 3-1 to Bayern.

“I am very optimistic looking ahead. For me, we did not give everything we possibly could to win this match.”