Wakaso Survives Car Accident …Thanks God

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, survived a serious car accident in Spain yesterday on his journey to play for his country in next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The midfielder was heading to the town of Loiu, 12 kilometers from Bilbao, to take a flight to his country to join the Black Stars for the match against Sierra Leone when the accident occurred.

A picture of his car shows that the right-hand side fender of the car was completely damaged following the crash.

However, the influential player did not require hospital admission and continued with his journey to the airport to catch the flight to his native country in West Africa.

Deportivo Alavés player, Wakaso Mubarak, has had a slight car accident this morning but he is in a perfect condition,” a club statement read.

“The incident occurred this morning on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway when the player was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team.”

“Wakaso has resumed his way to the airport normally minutes later,” the statement added.

The accident occurred just hours after Wakaso had played a key role in Alaves’ shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wakaso later posted on his Twitter page: ”Estoy muy bien gracias a DIOS ” which translates ‘I’m very well, thank God.”