Wakaso Hails Alaves Win

Mubarak Wakaso

Deportivo Alaves midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has hailed his side’s huge win against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga over the weekend.

The Ghana international helped Alaves produce a stunning performance to demolish Rayo 5-1 on Saturday.

The win took Alaves to third spot, just three points behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid.

Alaves are unbeaten since their opening day 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona at the Camp Nou. They have won three and drawn one in four games.

He took to social media stating “…Another +3 great performance guys, also great support from the fans.

Wakaso played in all five of Alaves’ La Liga games so far this season.