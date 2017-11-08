What's New

WAFU Stars Pocket $6,000 Each

November 8, 2017

Ghana’s WAFU cup players and Officials

Reigning West Africa Football Union (WAFU) champions, Black Stars B are $6,000 richer, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The said amount-$100,000, the prize money, plus president Akufo-Addo’s $100,00 pledge  was the team’s reward(Bonus) for winning this year’s championship hosted by Ghana last September.

Indications were that the $200,000 was shared among 18 players, technical members and the management team.

Black Stars B recorded an emphatic  4-1win over  their Nigerian counterparts in the final at Cape Coast.

 

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Tags: