WAFU Stars Pocket $6,000 Each

Ghana’s WAFU cup players and Officials
Reigning West Africa Football Union (WAFU) champions, Black Stars B are $6,000 richer, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.
The said amount-$100,000, the prize money, plus president Akufo-Addo’s $100,00 pledge was the team’s reward(Bonus) for winning this year’s championship hosted by Ghana last September.
Indications were that the $200,000 was shared among 18 players, technical members and the management team.
Black Stars B recorded an emphatic 4-1win over their Nigerian counterparts in the final at Cape Coast.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum