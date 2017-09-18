WAFU: Konadu Plots Nigeria Fall

Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars ‘B’ coach Maxwell Konadu has mapped out strategy to go past West African neighbors, Nigeria in today’s WAFU Cup semis in Cape Coast.

Ghana booked early semifinal qualification berth at the expense of Mali last Saturday courtesy sleek midfielder Winful Cobbinah’s second half 23-yard strike to maintain the top spot in Group A.

Having picked the semis slot already, Konadu in a post-match hinted that he will give his best shot against Nigeria.

Konadu pointed out that “We started well against Mali but it wasn’t the best, but we managed to sail past our first opponents Gambia, then Guinea and now Mali.

“Coming to the Group stage, we managed to play better than we did in the first match and today again against Mali, the boys proved that they are a very difficult side to beat.

“They did their best for us and we can only thank them and urge them on to keep pushing.

“Now that we have qualified already we know how to meet Nigeria. We know matches between these two countries are always very difficult.

“So we are going to approach that match with all seriousness. I think we will use all the arsenals we have to go past Nigeria. We know they are a very good side.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum