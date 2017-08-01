WAFA Win Excites Akunnor

C.K Akunnor

Head coach of AshantiGold SC, C.K Akunnor has expressed his delight towards the performance of his side after their 2-0 victory over WAFA in the outstanding week 24 fixture of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Hans Kwoffie and Samed Ibrahim ensured the Elephants kept their survival hopes alive as they moved out of the relegation zone having accumulated 31 points and are placed 12th on the league log.

According to the highly experienced tactician, his team played according to tactics and maintained their shape and took their opportunities.

“I was so impressed with the way my boys played especially in the first half where they kept their calm and waited for their opportunity to score. It is indeed a good team effort and a good job done and tactically we were on top,” Akunnor said in a post match interview.