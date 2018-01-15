WAEC Moves WASSCE To May

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been moved from February to May.

This is to give candidates ample time to prepare for the international examinations.

WAEC has also delayed 2018’s exams by a month to give candidates more time to prepare.

The change will also take effect in the four other English-speaking West African countries; Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, who take part in the examination.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who made this known in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Citi FM, said the change in dates is in the best interests of students.

“I want to assure you that, at least we have about a month, our exams are not going to begin in February, so it will be delayed and moved back, the last testing day will be June 1st, which has never happened for many years,” he said.

The Ministry of Education met with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) last year, to initiate processes to move the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from February to May.

This move, the Ministry said, is to guarantee that the nine terms allocated to teaching and learning in Senior High Schools (SHS) are fully exhausted by students as required by the syllabus.

The Minister of Education who spoke at the Meet-The-Press series on November 30, 2017 said the change is expected to improve results for final year students since they would have adequate time to prepare.