Wa, Bolga Polytechnics To Be Elevated

The National Council for Tertiary Education will be undertaking an assessment of the readiness of Wa and Bolgatanga Polytechnics to convert into technical universities in December 2017, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, has said.

Dr Prempeh said government was fully committed to promoting tertiary education to equip its citizens with the requisite tools vital for national development.

The Minister said this at the inauguration of Governing Councils of Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics in Accra.

The councils are responsible for the governance of the polytechnics by enhancing their vision and facilitating their mission.

The Councils are to determine the strategic direction of the Polytechnics and responsible for the management and administration of finances and properties of the institution.

The Councils are to promote income-generating activities, foster linkages and collaboration with relevant national and international industries and determine the allocation and proper use of its funds, among other functions.

Dr Prempeh said the two polytechnics have received budgetary allocations from GETFund to address their key challenges.

“As part of efforts to deal with the problem of funding higher education, government has committed itself to the establishment of a research fund for the sole purpose of funding relevant and sector specific research works in addition to the book and research allowances,” he said.

He said a draft bill for the establishment of the research fund was near completion and consultations for stakeholder inputs into the bill are currently underway.

The Minister said government places emphasis on the continuous linkages of academia with industry and the world of work to ensure curriculum relevance and reduce graduate unemployment.

He admonished them to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Akufo-Addo, saying he will follow up on their work and progress with keen interest.

Professor Daniel Bagah, Chairman of the Governing Council for Wa Polytechnic, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work hard to address the challenges of the institution.

The Polytechnics Law (Act 745) gives mandate to the Polytechnics to provide tertiary education in the fields of manufacturing, commerce, science, technology and provision of opportunities for skills development, applied research and publication of research findings.

The members of the Governing Council for Wa Polytechnic are Prof Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu, Rector Wa Polytechnic, Dr Alberta Bondzi-Simpson, Government Nominee, Daniel Adonu, Ministry of Education, Iddrisu Ngmenipuo Mohammed, Convocation and Joachim Zumankyere, Teachers and Educational Workers Union.

Others are Felix Mustapha Nantogma, Polytechnic Administrators Association, Iddrisu Bamie Mubashi Ahmed, Polytechnic Teachers Association, Amoah Ayinbila Pasmond, Polytechnic Student Representative Council and John Okine Yamoah, Ghana Employers Association.

The rest are Freeman Abramani, Association of Ghana Industries, Ing Mathew Adombire, Professional Body and Abdulai Eliasu from Polytechnic’s Alumni Association.

The Governing Council members for Bolgatanga Polytechnic are Prof Francis Atindaana Abantanga, Chairman, Dr Mba Atinga, Rector, Bolgatanga Polytechnic, Alfredina Zebto Kuupole, Government Nominee, Dr Christian Koramoah, Ministry of Education, Mathew Kwabena Valogo, Convocation and Apasiya Alias Ayinbila, Teachers and Educational Workers Union.

Others are Saabon Lariba Felicia, Polytechnic Teachers Association, Emmanuel Akanpaadgi, Polytechnic Teachers Association, Fusseini Ayamba, Polytechnic SRC and Freeman Abramani, Ghana Employers Association.

The rest are Alhaji Fusheini Seidu, Association of Ghana Industries, Dr Stephen Turkson, Professional Body and Adama Muntala, Polytechnic’s Alumni Association.

