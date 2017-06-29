VVIP, Others Thrill Patrons @ Sallafest 2017

VVIP

This year’s edition of Sallafest 2017 was held on Monday, June 26 on the Chapter O Street at Nima in Accra.

The annual event which was organised by EXP, in collaboration with VVIP and Chapter O, is largely credited for bringing together thousands of Muslims across the Muslim communities in Accra on one platform to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr.

The event witnessed performances from top stars like VVIP, Kwaw Kese, Samini, Tinny and Kofi Kinaata, who thrilled fans with some of their hit tracks.

The show also witnessed the return of 5Five with an exhilarating performance which kept fans dancing and singing to some of their old hits.

Other artiste such as Jupitar, Praye, Atom, D-Black, Ebony, Guru and others also dished out their various hit songs one after the other.

Sallahfest 2017 was sponsored by Kasapa FM.

By George Clifford Owusu