VVIP Launches Sallahfest 2018

A scene from the launch

The 20th edition of the annual Sallahfest celebration has been launched by VVIP, EXP Ghana and Chapter O.For almost two decades, VVIP has led the charge to celebrate the big day for Muslims in Ghana at Nima with a musical concert.Sallahfest is Ghana’s largest congregation of Muslims to celebrate the end of Ramadan. The full day carnival in Nima draws audiences from across the entire nation, especially Accra and Kumasi, in celebration of Eid.

In 2011, the event evolved and transcended music with the introduction of free food and drinks for attendees immediately after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Sallahfest; and the milestone will be celebrated in grand style with the inclusion of new activities aimed at spicing up the festival and creating more marketing opportunities for sponsors.

Activities for this year’s Sallahfest, according to the organisers, include a parade of the various sub-chiefs within the Nima community, each with their entourage, a football gala to sustain interest and build momentum towards Sallah day, quizzes and recitals.

In collaboration with the religious teachers in the community, the organisers are planning to hold these competitions throughout the period of Ramadan among the various sub-communities in Nima; with categories for specific age groups. Winners will be provided with various prizes donated by sponsors.

There will also be VVIP@20 legacy project to mark 20 years of delighting Ghanaians with their unmatched musical dexterity.

VVIP will go beyond the feast and concert to establish a tangible project that impacts the lives of members of the community that ‘birthed’ them.

To do this, VVIP is looking to raise GH¢1m for the refurbishment of the Nima Community Centre and provide educational scholarships to brilliant but needy students.

BY Melvin Tarlue