VVIP Headlines Sallafest 2017

VVIP

This year’s edition of ‘Sallafest 2017’ which is expected to bring various Muslim communities on one platform to celebrate the breaking of the 30-day fast in the month of Ramadan was officially launched last Tuesday on the Chapter O Street, Nima in Accra.

The sixth edition of the annual musical event which will take place on June 26 at Nima is being organised by EXP Ghana, in collaboration with award-winning Ghanaian music group, VVIP, and Chapter O.

The launch ceremony which attracted a number of personalities, sponsors and other artistes was performed by the chief of Nima, Alhaji Nii Futah.

As usual, this year’s event will witness performances from VVIP, as well as other hiplife artistes.

Launching this year’s ‘Sallafest’, Alhaji Nii Futah, in his address, threw light on the importance of Ramadan, saying that it is a month for Muslims across the globe to be more generous.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy to see through every dream of the organisers so the successes they chalk serves as a great motivation for others to replicate across other Muslim communities.

Reggie Rockstone, who spoke on behalf of the VVIP, stated that the musical concert is about showcasing young talents in the community and putting them upfront while the big artistes put the icing on the cake.

He added that the members of VVIP believe that the people of Nima contributed immensely towards their success and that there is the need to also come out with an event such as ‘Sallahfest’ as a means of giving back to the community.

On his part, the Country Director of EXP Ghana, Abdul Aziz Amankwa, mentioned that before the concert, there will be prayers in the morning, followed by the feast in which 27,000 people will be fed.

The event will be climaxed with a carnival in the evening headlined by VVIP and performances from about 25 Ghanaian ‘A list’ artistes.

Abdul Aziz Amankwa concluded by urging Muslims to go by the dictates of the religion so as to ensure a fruitful celebration.

By George Clifford Owusu