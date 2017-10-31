VVIP, Ebony, Others For ‘Edemfest’

Edem

The maiden edition of a music and cultural festival dubbed ‘Edemfest’, which is being organised by hiplife artiste Edem, will take place on November 3 on the Keta High Street in the Volta Region.

The event which has rapper Edem as the headline artiste is considered by many music fans and stakeholders as Ghana’s biggest musical concert to be held in the Volta Region.

The maiden edition of the event will bring together individuals and lovers of dancehall, hip-hop, Afro-pop, hiplife music fans who will witness performances from cultural musical groups and some of Ghana’s finest award-winning artistes.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the event include Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, VVIP, MzVee, Ebony, Yaa Pono, M.anifest, Worlasi, Pappy Kojo and Magnom.

Others are Kemenya, Medal, Teephlow, Gemini, Kwaw Kese, Article Wan, Pope Skinny, Tinny, Keenly Ice, Agbeshie and Epixode.

Actor Lil Win will also be in attendance, and he will be joined by Starr FM Drive Show host, Giovani Caleb.

The organisers disclosed that the much-hyped event has been endorsed by high-profile personalities such Awoamefia of Anlo, Togbi Sri II, Dan Abodakpi the Zikpitor of Anlo, among others.

Edem explained that the music and cultural festival is a way of giving back to society and engaging communities as part of his corporate social responsibility.

The event is being sponsored by MTN Ghana, Adonko Bitters, Nesher Malt, Pepper Dem, GbevuNation, Clayman Impressions and Rej Engineering.