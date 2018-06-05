VRA Tennis Honours Maj. Mahama

A veteran returning a serve at the event

The Volta River Authority Tennis Club (VRA), Accra, on Saturday, hosted their counterparts from Akosombo, in a special tennis friendly tournament to mark one year anniversary of Major Maxwell Mahama who was lynched by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi now New Denkyira.

Present for the one day tourney was the wife of late Major Mahama, Barbara Mahama and some family members.

The tournament was dominated by home team, Volta River Authority Tennis Club, Accra. Speaking to Tennisgh.com, Chairman of VRA Tennis Club, Accra, Colonel Van Der-Pallen said “This year, we decided to have the one year celebration of Major Mahama with VRA counterpart from Akosombo, not like last year, where we invited other members from other club houses.

At the early stage, the late Major Mahama developed the passion for tennis, joining Akosombo International School Tennis Team. His blistering form elevated him to become a member of Akosombo VRA Tennis Club. He then moved to Accra 4 years later and was our No.3 seed and the unique thing about him was the stamina he had when it came to tennis, never getting tired, ready to play tennis the whole day. He actually proved to be a young officer with a lot of stamina,” Pallen stressed.

Colonel Pallen added “The Major Mahama’s trust fund which was set up by the two VRA clubs to take care of the family is closely monitored by the wife Barbara Mahama and some VRA club members who work at CDH Financial Holdings.”

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama following his sad passing was posthumously promoted to the rank of Major on June 5, 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.